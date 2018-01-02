The Reset: Basketball teams finish 2017 with winning marks

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills coach Patrick Davis during a Steel City Invitational game between Vestavia Hills and Sacred Heart on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams capped off solid starts to the season with action over the Christmas break.

The boys team played in the Steel City Invitational at Samford University Dec. 20-22 and went to Ashland, Kentucky, the following week for the Ashland Invitational Tournament.

At Steel City, the Rebels beat Sacred Heart, 65-58, and knocked off Wenonah, 40-38, later the same day to secure a spot in the semifinals. In the semis, Vestavia Hills fell to reigning Class 6A finalist Parker, 49-35. But the Rebels rebounded and beat a solid Midfield team, 57-50.

In Kentucky, the Rebels beat Owensboro Catholic, 66-57, but fell to Boyd County, 84-49. They rebounded to defeat Holy Cross 74-61 and wrap up the calendar year with a 15-4 mark.

The Lady Rebels lost two of three at the Blue Devil Holiday Classic at Mortimer Jordan Dec. 27-29. In the first game, Vestavia fell to Briarwood, 48-39, but took down the tournament hosts, 49-46, the following day. Cullman knocked off the Lady Rebels, 69-49, the final day but Vestavia finished the first half of the season with a 9-8 record.

