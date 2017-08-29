Rebels seek continued dominance of Patriots

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills Football The line of scrimmage in a game between Homewood and Vestavia Hills on Friday, August 26, 2016, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The majority of Homewood High School’s football team was in the first or second grade the last time it beat Vestavia Hills. Not since 2006 have the Patriots dispatched their neighboring rival.

On Friday, they try to end the skid.

At 7 p.m., Homewood (1-0) welcomes Vestavia Hills (0-0) to Waldrop Stadium for a cross-classification matchup in its home opener. Last Thursday, the Patriots started their season with a 29-22 victory over Pelham in the second annual Milo’s Breakfast Kickoff Classic at Samford University.

“They say you make your biggest gains between the first game and the second game,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

Patriots junior quarterback Larkin Williams engineered an 85-yard, game-winning drive in the final minutes of the team’s season opener to seal the win. Williams used his arm and legs to push Homewood down the field before senior running back Nick McCoy chugged into the end zone for a 21-yard score with less than 30 seconds remaining.

“I just ran,” McCoy said. “I bounced it outside and [wide receiver] C.D. [Daniels] put his man on the ground and I knew it was a touchdown. I busted it open and I did what I was supposed to do.”

McCoy’s touchdown broke a 22-22 tie and dashed Pelham’s hopes of clinching a come-from-behind victory. Homewood led 22-7 in the third quarter, but the Panthers rallied back to knot it up in the final period.

“We made enough mistakes for three ball games but we survived,” Berguson said. “Pelham did a heck of a job down the stretch. It was a good football game.”

Williams finished the contest 12 of 29 for 146 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were hauled in by senior wide receiver TyShawn Buckner. Buckner caught five passes for 90 yards and showcased the value he brings to Homewood’s offense. Berguson said Buckner will likely have to carry the team throughout the season. Buckner confirmed he is comfortable in that position, and he should play a sizeable role in tonight’s game.

“This is my year, “ Buckner said. “I’ve got to take over.”

Vestavia Hills will do it best to prevent that from happening. The Rebels are led defensively by 6-foot-3 safety Jonathan Hess, an Ole Miss commit with a reputation for locking down the secondary. He’ll be aided in the defensive backfield by teammates Spencer Lawson and Cam Blake.

The Rebels hosted Briarwood Christian last Friday in a preseason jamboree, which they won, 30-3. Senior running back William Schaffield rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the triumph.

“We have a couple of guys that can throw for us, but we still want to stick with what we do best,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson of his team’s ground game.”

Homewood's defensive front, led by Antoine McGhee, will be tasked with keeping the Rebels' run-heavy offense in check. Vestavia Hills won last year’s matchup against Homewood, 20-3, and leads the all-time series, 27-18.

*Kyle Parmley and John Phillips Jr. contributed to this report