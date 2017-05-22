National Senior Games to bring crowds, economic boost to town

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the National Senior Games/Tyler Rocheleau. A member of the Rox-AZ team takes a swing while playing softball in the 2015 National Senior Games. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Fire Department. Senior softball games will be held at Liberty Park Middle School from June 7-14. Prev Next

The fields will be prepped, bases swept and parking lots full of families and spectators, but it won’t be Little League players running the diamonds.

When the 2017 National Senior Games come to town this month, one of the largest events — softball — will be at the Liberty Park Middle School ballfields.

The National Senior Games is held every two years, with cities around the country bidding to host the event. Birmingham has bid for the games twice before, and finally won the event this year.

“It’s tough to find all the right venues for all the sports and then find that in as much a compressed geographic area as possible and to create a synergy,” said National Senior Games Association (NSGA) CEO Marc T. Riker.

Riker said much of what brought the games to the Birmingham area has to do with the amenities that have been added in the last few years, such as the CrossPlex in Birmingham, a new running track at Samford University in Homewood and updates to the fields at Liberty Park.

Birmingham also has much to offer outside of the games when it comes to food and entertainment, which is a big part of the games for the seniors, Riker said.

“You have a city that has a great history of culture and history and arts, and you have the senior population, and they are into that, and they like to explore the city and see the cultural side,” Riker said.

From June 7-14, 90 teams ranging in age from 50 to 75 and older will travel to Liberty Park for the games’ softball tournament, with a total of more than 1,500 players expected to participate.

“Softball actually has one of the highest number of athletes registered for the games, so [softball is] really, really big and really popular,” said games representative Katie McCormack.

McCormack, who is part of the team responsible for logistics with the event, said that in the 2015 Utah Games, they saw quite a few spectators, with many even tailgating before their team took the field.

Riker said the social aspect of the games is an important part of the experience for the athletes.

“They like the socializing,” he said. “They like to compete, but they like to socialize. They like to watch the other athletes.”

Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jason Burnett said the city was briefed by the NSGA when they requested to reserve the fields, and while he doesn’t anticipate there to be issues with traffic or crowds, they do expect a good number of people there.

June 7 will serve as a practice day for the first wave of teams, who will compete June 8-10, with June 11 serving as a rainout day if needed, as well as a practice day for the second wave of teams, who will play June 12-14.

The first games of the day start at 9 a.m. and should be over by late afternoon, Burnett said.

The NSGA has reserved all nine diamonds at the Liberty Park fields, but Burnett said none of the city’s leagues is in need of the fields during those times anyway.

The only challenge Burnett said he foresees is that there is only one hotel in the Liberty Park area, meaning it will likely be fully booked, and others will have to stay in the U.S. 280 area and drive in.

But between the field reservation fees and the economic impact of having so many people coming through the city eating at restaurants, shopping and staying nearby, Burnett said he thinks it will be a nice financial boost for the city.

“That’s going to be a good chunk of change,” he said.

Residents also can enjoy the games for themselves; all events are open to the public and free, including softball.

“Obviously they would love for the general public to come watch,” Burnett said.

For more information about the 2017 National Senior Games, go to nsga.com.

– Jesse Chambers contributed to this story.