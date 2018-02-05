VHEW students celebrate holidays with music

× 1 of 2 Expand Students from Mrs. Humphries’ class accompany their classmates on pitched and non-pitched instruments for “Christmas Rush.” × 2 of 2 Expand Ms. Kearney’s narrating class sings joyfully in their holiday program, “Wishes for the Season." Prev Next

Most of us wish for a peaceful and joyful holiday experience, but the reality is often rushed and busy.

Third graders at Vestavia Hills Elementary West recently entertained family, friends and fellow students with “Wishes for the Season,” a Christmas program about all our holiday wishes, from hectic to happy.

Third grade classes, under the direction of music teacher Trudye Confessore, performed songs on Dec. 7 and 11 that told stories of how joyful, peaceful and crazy the holidays can be.

The students sang of the stress of holiday preparations with “Christmas Rush,” and celebrated the peace of Hanukkah with singing and dancing to “Shalom Chaverim.” Narrator "elves" read letters to Santa and anticipated gift requests such as flying suits and hippopotamuses.

One class caught a glimpse of the big man in “Gonna Catch That Santa!” The students’ final song was one wishing peace and happiness for all.