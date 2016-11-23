VHHS band member playing in Macy's parade

Vestavians may see a familiar face if they are watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade really closely.

That's because Vestavia Hills High School junior Christofer Miller will once again join the Macy's Great American Marching Band for the 2016 televised parade.

Miller, a tuba player, is one of a select few participants chosen from Alabama, and in addition to playing at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade he will be traveling to the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California to play as a member of the Bands of America Honor Band.

Miller's mother Cathy said the band will step into Thursday's New York parade at Central Park, following the procession to Macy's flagship store and pausing for a performance.

Cathy said the participants are chosen based on musical ability and past achievements, and that Christofer is "honored and excited" about his chance to play in the parade again this year.

The parade is broadcast on NBC.