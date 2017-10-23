Eat, Roll, Rebel returns to VHHS for 2nd year

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Food trucks gather at the inaugural Eat, Roll, Rebel in 2016. The event serves as both a fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills High School PTO as well as a way to bring together past, present and future Rebels before Homecoming.

Before the Rebels take on Shades Valley and the Homecoming Court takes the field, the parking lot at Vestavia Hills High School will be a sea of students, families and alumni for a night of fellowship and fundraising.

Eat, Roll, Rebel was held by the VHHS PTO for the first time last year, with the inaugural food truck event bringing in hundreds of Rebels past and present.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature a variety of area food trucks, including Old Town Pizza, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Doodle’s, The Heavenly Donut Co., Full Moon BBQ and more.

The event is part of the greater homecoming festivities at the high school, including the float displays on Thursday and Friday, and the homecoming dance on Friday night after the game.

The night of food, fun and music goes to support the PTO’s efforts throughout the year.

Food truck fare is not included in the ticket price of the event.

Student bands and even a few faculty acts will perform throughout the evening, including performances by Riverbend, Just Singin’ and The Essentialists. The event is open to the entire family.

Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for everyone else. Tickets can be purchased online at My School Anywhere or at the high school office.

For more information, contact Cindy Cherry at gegg51599@bellsouth.net or Christy Nelson at christycnelson@bellsouth.net, or visit the PTO’s page on the school website at vestavia.k12.al.us/Page/2848.