Vestavia Hills rezoning firm launches MySchoolLocation website

Vestavia Hills families can now look up their home’s school zones for each of the system's proposed rezoning options.

Cooperative Strategies launched the MySchoolLocation website on June 5, enabling residents to see their home’s elementary zone on an interactive map.

Residents can enter their home address into the MySchoolLocation website and see which elementary school their child would attend within the current zoning structure as well as all three options currently being considered by the Board of Education.

The MySchoolLocation site may be accessed at myschoollocation.com/vestaviahillscityschools.

Additional rezoning information, including a community survey, is located at vestavia.k12.al.us/rezoning.

-Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.