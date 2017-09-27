Students gather for See You at the Pole

× 1 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston VV-SH-SYATP2017-1 Vestavia Hills High School students gathered outside around the flagpole for See You At The Pole on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. SYATP is held annually around the country to pray for schools, cities and the nation. × 2 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston VV-SH-SYATP2017-2 Vestavia Hills High School students gathered outside around the flagpole for See You At The Pole on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. SYATP is held annually around the country to pray for schools, cities and the nation. × 3 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston VV-SH-SYATP2017-3 Student leaders, including senior Spencer Logsdon (left) led a time of prayer and musical worship at See You At the Pole 2017. The event was held at Vestavia Hills High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27. × 4 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston VV-SH-SYATP2017-4 Vestavia Hills High School students gathered outside around the flagpole for See You At The Pole on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. SYATP is held annually around the country to pray for schools, cities and the nation. × 5 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston VV-SH-SYATP2017-5 Vestavia Hills High School students gathered outside around the flagpole for See You At The Pole on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. SYATP is held annually around the country to pray for schools, cities and the nation. Prev Next

Just as at countless other schools around the country and globe, several dozen students at Vestavia Hills High School gathered early Wednesday morning for See You at the Pole, an internationally recognized event for prayer and Christian worship.

The event has its roots in Texas in the 1990s, and has been done annually at VHHS for several years.

Senior Spencer Logsdon led students in hymns and songs, while different students read verses from the Bible and offered prayers for the school, friends, family, the city and beyond.

Logsdon, who goes to Briarwood Presbyterian Church, said he was asked his sophomore year by someone at his church to lead music at the event, and he has grown more involved with the event in the years since.

He said he was glad to see so many students stop by before heading into school for the day.

"I was really encouraged," he said, adding that he wasn't concerned about the numbers because the purpose of the event is worship and prayer, rather than a turnout.

"It's always encouraging to see students make sacrifices to come to school early and come worship," he said.

Other area schools and even a few churches held events simultaneously to the one at VHHS Wednesday morning.

For more information about See You at the Pole, visit syatp.com.