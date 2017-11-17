Seasonal performances abound at schools

’Tis the season for holiday celebrations, and Vestavia Hills City Schools are getting into the holiday spirit. Vestavia Voice has compiled a list of performances and celebrations going on in the school system this winter.

Vestavia Hills High School

What: Celebrating the Season

When: Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: VHHS auditorium

Celebrating the Season is a holiday program including all choirs, bands, dance and theater groups, presented by the VHHS Performing Art Department.

Pizitz Middle School

What: Band Holiday Concert

When: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: At Vestavia Hills High School

What: Choral Holiday Concert

When: Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: At Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VHECH

What: Holiday performance with 3-5 grade students

When: Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Where: VHECH

VHEE

What: Second grade music program

When: Dec. 5 and 6, 1:15 p.m.

Where: VHEE gym

What: Third grade choir

When/Where: Nov. 28, 6 p.m. at the City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting; Nov. 30, 3:30 p.m. at GreenBriar at the Altamont

VHEC

What: A Holiday to Remember

When: Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This program will be a celebration of many cultures and traditions represented in the community. There will be two performances, with nine classes performing at each. 

Luccasen, Sullivan, Jacobs, Romano, Johnston, Crandall, Adams, Smith and Meeks’ classes will perform at 9:30 a.m. Graham, Bradshaw, Kellogg, Knain, McDonald, Sleeper, Grammas, Vickers and Jonas’s classes will perform at 1:30 p.m.

Did we miss something? Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com to add an event to the list. 

by

