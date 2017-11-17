Seasonal performances abound at schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katherine Donaldson. Vestavia Hills Elementary Central students perform in the school’s holiday concert.

’Tis the season for holiday celebrations, and Vestavia Hills City Schools are getting into the holiday spirit. Vestavia Voice has compiled a list of performances and celebrations going on in the school system this winter.

Vestavia Hills High School

► What: Celebrating the Season

► When: Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

► Where: VHHS auditorium

Celebrating the Season is a holiday program including all choirs, bands, dance and theater groups, presented by the VHHS Performing Art Department.

Pizitz Middle School

► What: Band Holiday Concert

► When: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

► Where: At Vestavia Hills High School

► What: Choral Holiday Concert

► When: Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

► Where: At Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VHECH

► What: Holiday performance with 3-5 grade students

► When: Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.

► Where: VHECH

VHEE

► What: Second grade music program

► When: Dec. 5 and 6, 1:15 p.m.

► Where: VHEE gym

► What: Third grade choir

► When/Where: Nov. 28, 6 p.m. at the City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting; Nov. 30, 3:30 p.m. at GreenBriar at the Altamont

VHEC

► What: A Holiday to Remember

► When: Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This program will be a celebration of many cultures and traditions represented in the community. There will be two performances, with nine classes performing at each.

Luccasen, Sullivan, Jacobs, Romano, Johnston, Crandall, Adams, Smith and Meeks’ classes will perform at 9:30 a.m. Graham, Bradshaw, Kellogg, Knain, McDonald, Sleeper, Grammas, Vickers and Jonas’s classes will perform at 1:30 p.m.

