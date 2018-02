From Left: Talia Floyd's essay placed first in the statewide Daughter's of the American Revolution Essay Contest. Her essay will go on to compete at the national level.

Middle: Johnny Stumpff is Southminster's Geography Bee Winner for the second year in a row.

Right: Vestavia Hills resident Sherilyn Kau won the Southminster Spelling Bee and also the District Spelling Bee. She will compete in the County Bee in February.

Submitted by Teri Scivley.