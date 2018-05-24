Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice visits LPMS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice addresses the audience at Liberty Park Middle School during her May 15 visit as part of the school’s International Day celebration.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who served during the term of President George W. Bush, visited Liberty Park Middle School on May 15 as part of the school’s International Day celebration.

School officials said Rice spoke about her experience serving as Secretary of State as well as her travels around the world.

International Day serves as a chance for students to explore other countries and cultures.

Rice spoke about the importance of students not only pursuing their passions, but also the things which are hard for them to do, so that they become stronger.

She also encouraged students to explore other learning areas, such as athletics, arts and foreign language in addition to the rest of their academic pursuits.

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who served during the term of President George W. Bush, visited Liberty Park Middle School on May 15 as part of the school’s International Day celebration.

School officials said Rice spoke about her experience serving as Secretary of State as well as her travels around the world.

International Day serves as a chance for students to explore other countries and cultures.

Rice spoke about the importance of students not only pursuing their passions, but also the things which are hard for them to do, so that they become stronger.

She also encouraged students to explore other learning areas, such as athletics, arts and foreign language in addition to the rest of their academic pursuits.