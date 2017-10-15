Heights Heroes save the day

One act of kindness at a time — that's how the students of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights are going to save the world.

The VHECH PTO hosted the inaugural Heights Heroes 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Starting in the Heights Village shopping center, runners and walkers, many dressed in their superhero best, made their way through  Cahaba Heights before returning to the shopping center for a medal ceremony.

During the Fun Run, students ran by grade to Meadowlawn Park, where Vestavia Hills High School athlete volunteers led them through a Hero Challenge obstacle course.

5K Results

Male Overall

  • 1st - Mason Wingard
  • 2nd - Brian Lewis
  • 3rd - Michael Hull

Female Overall

  • 1st - Stacy Kadle
  • 2nd - Lynsey Tibbs
  • 3rd - A. Cox

For more results, visit runsignup.com/race/results/?raceId=49146#resultSetId-98318.

