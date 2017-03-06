Jefferson County vote Tuesday to look at tax renewal for schools

× Expand I Voted

Jefferson County residents will take to the polls Tuesday to decide whether or not to renew and continue three existing property taxes that give funds to schools.

The taxes give funds to all Jefferson County schools, with a combined total of 7.5 mills coming to Vestavia Hills City Schools.

School officials said that on average, the school system receives $13.9 million in revenues from the taxes.

That amount, a VHCS press release said, is equivalent to the pay of 39 percent of the system's workforce, or 185 teachers.

School officials emphasized that the taxes up for a vote Tuesday are not new taxes, but the measure would simply be to continue to support the existing tax amounts.

At the February 22 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Sheila Phillips reminded the board about the vote in her comments, and encouraged them to both vote and to spread the word about what the vote means for the school system.

In the release, the school system said, "We are confident Vestavia Hills residents, who understand the importance of our school system to this community and the value of homes, will approve this tax renewal."

Eligible voters should report to their normal polling places–those they used in the 2016 general election, not the municipal election–between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information and a sample ballot, visit the county Board of Registrars website.