Arendall named principal of future new elementary school

With just over 18 months until it opens, the planned new elementary school joining the ranks of Vestavia Hills City Schools already has its leader.

Ty Arendall, who is currently the principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, will take over the post at the new school in the fall of 2019 when it opens, according to a release from the district office Thursday afternoon.

“Leading the creation of a new school will be a challenging task, and the Board and I and are delighted that Dr. Arendall has agreed to take on that role,” Interim Superintendent Charles Mason said in the release.

The new school is currently expected to be housed on the Gresham Elementary School campus off of U.S. 280, pending approval by the federal district court of the sale of the property.

Arendall will remain principal at VHELP until the end of the 2018-2019 school year, when the restructuring of the district will take place.

“This appointment is being made now in order for me to be involved from the beginning in the planning for the new school,” Arendall said in an email to VHELP parents.

“That planning role will be in addition to my duties as the principal here at VHELP, where my first priority will continue to be leading this school alongside the incredible staff that we have assembled.”