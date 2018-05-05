Walk of Art comes to Vestavia Civic Center

1 of 23
Erica Techo
Toby Klein, a mixed media artist, poses by her booth at the Walk of Art on March 4, 2018. Klein won best of show at the event, which was hosted by the Central Alabama Artists Guild.
Dan McDaniel poses next to his artwork, which placed second at the Central Alabama Artists Guild on May 4, 2018. The Central Alabama Artists Guild hosted Walk of Art on May 4-5 at the Vestavia Civic Center.
Hats by the Steampunk Butterfly on display at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Winnie Cooper poses for a photo next to her piece "Ribbon Walk" at the Central Alabama Artists Guild's Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Cooper received a third place ribbon for the piece, which is part collage.
Artwork on display at the booth of artist Laura Walker. Walker said she is inspired to paint by whatever emotion she is feeling that day.
Shoppers ask questions at a booth at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4. The event, which has taken place at the Hoover Met in the past, took place at the Vestavia Civic Center.
John Sowell poses next to his work, which received an honorable mention at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. The event, which has taken place in Hoover in the past, moved to the Vestavia Civic Center this year.
Joan Vines poses next to her painting at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Her piece received an honorable mention ribbon.
A family looks at artwork at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Dan McDaniel's second place winning piece on display at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Work by Dan McDaniel on display at this booth at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. McDaniel was one of many artists at the event.
Laura Walker poses for a photo at her booth at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Work by Toby Klein on display in her booth at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Klein works in mixed media and received Best in Show.
Work by sculptor Daphne Kelly on display at her booth on May 4, 2018. Kelly was one of several artists with a booth at this year's Walk of Art, hosted by the Central Alabama Artists Guild.
Melanie Poole discusses the concept of "Steampunk" with shoppers at the Walk of Art art show on May 4, 2018.
Nada Boner stands next to her sculpture, entiteld "Friends," at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Boner's sculpture received a third place ribbon.
A sculpture, titled Briar Rose, by Nada Boner on display at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. The sculpture is one of four inspired by Grimm's Fairy Tales, Boner said.
Daphne Kelly, a ceramic sculptor, posed next to her booth at the Central Alabama Artists Guild's Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Kelly placed second for 3d art.
Mary Bawden (right) and granddaughters Julie and Amy Bawden look at art at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Richard Bawden, Mary Bawden and granddaughters Julie and Amy Bawden enter the Vestavia Civic Center during the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018.
Janice Eubank poses next to pieces in her booth at the Central Alabama Artists Guild Walk of Art on May 4. Eubank received a first place ribbon in art for her work.
Joseph Frye poses with this first place ribbon in his booth at the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. Frye received first place for his whole booth at the show, hosted by the Central Alabama Artists Guild.
Artwork by veterans sits on display at the entrance of the Walk of Art on May 4, 2018. The art classes, hosted at the Hoover Vet Center, are a type of therapy for veterans.
The Central Alabama Artists Guild hosted its Walk of Art at the Vestavia Civic Center on May 4 and 5.
The show, which brought around 40 art vendors to Vestavia Hills, moved from the Hoover Met this year. According to event organizers, they decided to move the event due to weather concerns and cold temperatures last year.
A portion of the proceeds at this year's event went to The Wellhouse, a nonprofit that serves female victims of human trafficking who have been sexually exploited.