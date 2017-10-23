VHHS students earn Eagle Scout honors with Troop 4

× Expand Photo submitted by Thomas Little. Jacob Gammill, William Prior and Stephen Michaels have all earned the rank of Eagle.

Jacob Gammill, a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School is the son of Greg and Clair Gammill and joins his father, grandfather, two uncles, great uncle and two cousins who are all Eagle Scouts. Jacob has held leadership positions including troop guide and librarian and served as crew leader on a 65-mile trek at Philmont Scout Ranch. For his Eagle Project, Jacob constructed a fitness station within Red Mountain Park, which includes pull-up and push-up bars, a sit up bench and a bench dedicated to his aunt, Ginny Bourland, who passed away earlier this year. Jacob is also a member of the VHHS 2017 State Championship wrestling team, where he lettered as a freshman.

William Prior, a junior at VHHS, is the son of Jeff and Stephanie Prior. After receiving his Arrow of Light in Cub Scout Pack 1, William has held leadership positions including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster, and also completed National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT). For his Eagle Project, William designed and built a wall-mounted, folding changing table, built storage cubbies, installed shelving and painted classroom walls, all of which benefited the Hand in Hand ministry at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, where he is a member.

Stephen Michaels is the son of David and Elaine Michaels and is also a junior at VHHS. After receiving his Arrow of Light in Pack 1, Stephen has held numerous leadership positions including senior patrol leader, patrol leader and chaplain. He also attended NYLT and was elected to the Order of the Arrow. For his Eagle project, Stephen remodeled the uniform storage room used by the Pizitz Middle School band and choir programs. Stephen has a deep love of music, and has been active in band programs at both Pizitz and VHHS, playing in the concert, jazz and marching bands. Stephen has also participated in honor bands, including the All State Honor Band and the Crimson Honor Band at the University of Alabama. At last year’s All-State competition, Stephen auditioned and earned the honor of playing first chair alto saxophone in the All-State Red Band, the most prestigious band at All State.

– Submitted by Thomas Little.