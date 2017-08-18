Summer Photo Contest 2017

Vestavia Voice would like to thank all of the community members who participated in this year’s contest.

WINNER

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peily Soong. Daughter Libby Soong, wife Amanda Soong and son Oliver have some fun at the beach.

1ST RUNNER-UP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melissa Huddleston. Melissa, David and Michael Huddleston enjoying Trail West Young Life Family Camp in Buena Vista, Colorado.

2ND RUNNER-UP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bridget Smith. Cameron, Jeffrey and Alex Smith fishing off the coast of Miami.

HONORABLE MENTION

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathy Wiles. Cami poses next to a Sea Turtle Nest she found on the beach in Destin, Florida making sure not to disturb the turtles.

HONORABLE MENTION