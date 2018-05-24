Multiple farmers markets to offer seasonal bounty

× Expand Staff photo. A shopper browses a fruit stand at Andy’s Farm Market on Rocky Ridge Road. Andy’s is open six days a week almost year-round.

Nothing is a better sign of the coming of summer than the opening of seasonal farmers markets or the return of lots of fresh produce to year-round farm stands.

The produce and other food products are tasty, and visiting a market is a fun, family-friendly activity, and several farmers market locations will be open in Vestavia this year.

Andy’s Farm Market

► Where: 2489 Rocky Ridge Road

► When: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

► What: Andy’s Farm Market is open six days a week almost year round but offers fresh produce for the summer season.

The owner, Andy Burris, said the fruits and vegetables are locally grown, and Burris is known to deliver the produce in the mornings. The produce in the summer includes corn, tomatoes, Chilton County peaches, shell peas and butterbeans.

Andy’s also operates a nursery in Vestavia Hills, according to the company’s website.

For more information, visit andysgardencenter.com/farm-market or call 824-0300.

Murphree’s Market & Garden Center

► Where: 4212 Dolly Ridge Road

► When: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

► What: Family-owned for nearly 40 years by Brad Murphree and his parents, Gene and Kathy Murphree, the market is a year-round, daily market that offers produce as well as a full-season garden center.

By the summer months, Murphree’s Market and Garden Center will be fully stocked with a wide variety of produce, most of which, if not all, will be locally sourced from different Alabama vendors.

Selections include fresh-shelled peas, butterbeans, watermelon, peaches, okra, squash and corn, as well as other produce, according to Brad Murphree.

Billed as one of Birmingham’s oldest farm markets, Murphree’s also stocks about 20 varieties of jams, jellies and preserves, according to its website. Brad Murphree said that the market also has a full line of Amish-made products.

For more information, visit murphreesmarket.com or call 967-8590.

Rocky Ridge Church Farmers Market

► Where: 2404 Altadena Road

► When: Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.

► What: As an outreach project for the Rocky Ridge Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Rocky Ridge Church Market works with Alabama vendors to sell fresh, local produce and meats.

Under the idea “buy fresh, buy local,” organizer David Petitt said this year’s market includes five different vendors, each selling produce, meats, honey and honey-based items, baked goods and sorbet and flavored ices.

The market is on the front lawn of the church. “This is a convenient way to get the freshest produce for your family, meet old friends and make new ones, and support local farmers,“ Petitt said.

For more information, visit Facebook and search “Rocky Ridge Church Farmer’s Market.”

Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

► Where: Scout Square off of U.S. Highway 31.

► When: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. TO 1 p.m.

► What: This is the third year for the Vestavia Farmers Market, and this summer it has a new time and new location, according to Timmy Collins, Director of Communications at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, which sponsors the market.

The market, now at Scout Square, was formerly located in the church parking lot. It will be filled with seasonal vegetables, baked goods and fruits from local producers. This market started as an outreach ministry of VHUMC and has grown every year, according to Collins.

For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page @VestaviaFarmersMarket.

Is there a farmers market or farm stand that we missed? Email us at jchambers@starnespublishing and we will add it to our story online.