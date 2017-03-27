Mayor’s Minute

Today is one of those days that reminds me of what Charles Dickens described when he said, “It was one of those spring days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade.” Spring is that time of year when nature comes alive and we are rewarded with new plants, new leaves on the trees and the rebirth of our yards. It is an exciting time for all things in nature.

Spring is also an exciting time in our city. Many of our parks and recreation programs are underway. I was one of many residents attending opening day sports events as two of my grandchildren started playing T-ball. Incidentally, you haven’t lived until you’ve experienced the excitement of beginning T-ball. Also, I was honored to throw out the first pitch for girls’ softball.

In addition to the numerous recreational leagues, the city will sponsor annual springtime events such as the Tablescapes luncheon, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and Art in the Hills.

This spring you will be hearing more about the “Community Spaces Plan.”

The Community Spaces Plan is a comprehensive plan that will result in improvements across the city that affect a broad range of activities and provide recreational opportunities for all ages. The major plan components include improvements to the Cahaba Heights ball fields; development of the old Altadena Valley Country Club; and various improvements to Wald Park, including the construction of a multi-purpose athletic facility, repositioning of and improvement to the swimming pool, ball fields and tennis courts, and the addition of premier green space and park amenities. The purchase and renovation of space for a community center is also included in the plan.