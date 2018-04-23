Library hosting summer reading kickoff May 31

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Global Movement performs as part of the Library in the Forest 2017 Summer Reading Kickoff on June 1.

Grammy nominee Zak Morgan will kick off summer reading Thursday, May 31 at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest with a 10:30 a.m. performance.

Morgan encourages children to read and use their imaginations through witty songs that entertain all ages.

Many compare Morgan to Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss because of his humor and child-friendly sophistication. Morgan is from Cincinnati, Ohio and has released four albums.

Vestavia Hills native Leisha Knight and Global Movement will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater for the third consecutive year. Global Movement delivers a circus-style performance including acrobats, jugglers and silk performers. Knight is a Cirque du Soleil trained acrobat, aerialist and dancer.

“I’ve always enjoyed Zac’s music and we’ve never had him before. I think the community will find him very entertaining,” said Children’s Librarian April Moon. “We are looking forward to having Global Movement back because they offer a popular and unique performance we can host outside.”

The first 500 children to sign up for Summer Reading at one of the events will receive a goody bag with coupons and treats from event sponsors. After Morgan’s performance, Kona Ice truck will give out sweet and icy treats. A free hot dog dinner will be served before the Global Movement performance at 6 p.m. and popsicles will be available after the show.

The adult, children and teen departments will host programs and events throughout the summer as a part of Libraries Rock Summer Reading. Check with each department to find out how to win prizes. While summer reading officially kicks off May 31, but the youngest readers may sign up as early as Monday, May 21.

For more information visit vestavialibrary.org.