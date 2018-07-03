Hundreds attend I Love America Night

× 1 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Ariella Lang looks at a one of the many booths at I Love America Night. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 2 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Rachel Appelton and Will Anderson play a plinko game at I Love America Night. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 3 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 4 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 5 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Charlie Gualano waits for her temporary tattoo to be finished during the annual I Love America Day. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 6 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 7 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 8 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 9 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Miller Odell waits to see his temporary tattoo at the annual I Love America Day. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 10 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 11 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 12 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. I Love America Night featured many activities for kids of all ages, including face painting and a balloon artist. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 13 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 14 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Nicolas Reynoso takes a foam fire hydrant from the Vestavia Hills Fire Department at I Love America Night. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 15 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. I Love America Night featured many activities for kids of all ages, including face painting and a balloon artist. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. × 16 of 16 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2 after a rain delay from the previous week. Prev Next

Despite the constant threat of summer storms, residents refused to let that rain on their Fourth of July celebrations. Or rather, their I Love America Night.

Originally scheduled for June 28, the event was moved to July 2 and situated indoors at the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. It was hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department.

Vendors filled the room so families could stop by each booth, and kids were treated to face paintings, balloon animals, snacks and activities. While the Pops in the Park concert went off as planned on June 28, families were able to enjoy to "Despicable Me 3" later in the evening on July 2 in the church.