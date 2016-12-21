Girl Scouts bring holiday cheer to Glenwood residents

× Expand Courtesy of Glenwood

Over 100 young women made it their goal to bring holiday cheer to the residents of Glenwood Autism and Behavioral Health Center.

The Vestavia Hills Service Unit of Girl Scouts of America visited the facility's 130 residents and held three concurrent Christmas parties. The girls sang songs and played games with the residents.

Glenwood, which is located just off Sicard Hollow Road, is a leading provider of care and education for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as those with severe emotional disturbances.

The Girl Scouts not only came to spend time with the residents, but brought along tasty treats and enough presents and toys to give each resident a Christmas gift.

And they weren't the only ones to surprise Glenwood, Mrs. Claus herself made an appearance to give out gifts to the partiers, and to answer questions about Santa.

This year is the 13th year the Girl Scouts have visited Glenwood's residents, some of whom have been at Glenwood for many years and look forward to the annual tradition.

"The effort of the Girl Scouts makes their holiday bright, and gives them something special to look forward to," Glenwood officials said in a press release about the event.