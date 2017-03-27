Dry Clean City collecting canned goods for Easter and beyond

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. John Mattioli has owned Dry Clean City for 10 years.

The spring food drive has been a staple of Dry Clean City for years.

Owner John Mattioli started the canned food drive several years ago as an opportunity to give back to the community and encourage customers to come in.

The first drive was focused on collecting food for the Jimmie Hale Mission for Easter, and customers who brought in five or more cans received a credit to their account.

Easter came and went, but Mattioli said people continued to bring in food.

“It gets bigger every year,” he said.

Mattioli celebrates 10 years of operating Dry Clean City this year. He and his wife purchased Dry Clean City, which is located in the lower U.S. 31 area, in 2007 after his long career with Parisian department store.

With a focus on quick service and low prices, Mattioli said they wanted to make the store a one-stop-shop for dry cleaning needs. And by eliminating some of the “frills” other dry cleaners have, he said he can save customers money.

This year’s drive began in March and will continue through June, benefiting Jimmie Hale and other food pantries around the Birmingham area. Customers who bring in five cans will receive $5 off their dry cleaning service.

“We think it’s going to a good cause,” Mattioli said.

Dry Clean City is located at 1008 Vestavia Parkway.