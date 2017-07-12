Caroline Morrison awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award

× Expand Caroline Morrison with her award.

Caroline Morrison, a senior from Vestavia Hills, was recently awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, the highest honor given to a University of Alabama student in recognition of excellence in character and service to humanity.

The award honors one man and one woman of each academic year’s graduating class, as well as one non-student. The recipients of the award have demonstrated the highest standards of scholarship, leadership and service.

Morrison is a 2013 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School. While in high school, Morrison participated in many leadership and volunteer opportunities. As an incoming freshman, she was chosen for the University Fellows Program.

In addition to being a University Fellow, Morrison also is a fellow in the Blackburn Institute at UA. Her honors include Order of Omega Most Outstanding Freshman of the Greek System, Alpha Gamma Delta Psi Chapter Sisterhood Award and Gene Stallings Outstanding Student Government Executive Award. She is a member of ODK, Mortar Board and Blue Key Honor Societies. Her other activities include writing a column for the Crimson White, Management Consulting Academy, Sustained Dialogue Moderator for the Crossroads Center of Diversity and Inclusion and serving as an Honors College ambassador. Her parents are Bill and Sheri Morrison.

-Submitted by Bill and Sheri Morrison