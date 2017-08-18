2 consignment sales scheduled

× Expand Photo courtesy of Market on the Mountain.

Whether you’re a buyer looking for toys, books, baby gear, room décor and children’s clothing, or a seller looking to clean out a closet or unload unused clothing items, you might want to check out two large consignment sales being held in Vestavia Hills in September.

Mountaintop Community Church and Vestavia Hills United Methodist will both host two-day fall and winter sales for gently used consignment children’s goods.

Market on the Mountain Fall/Winter Sale

► Where: Mountaintop Community Church, 225 Centerview Drive

► Public sale: Friday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

► Preview sale (volunteers and consignors): Thursday, Sept. 7, 5-8:30 p.m.

► Benefits: Mountaintots Christian Day School

► Information: 776-8143; marketonthemountain.com; Facebook marketonthemountain

Whale of a Sale

► Where: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, 2061 Kentucky Ave.

► Public sale: Thursday, Sept. 14, 5-9 p.m.; Friday, Sept.15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (half-price sale, noon to 2 p.m.).

► Preview sale: Sept. 14: volunteers, 1:30-9 p.m.; sellers, 2:30-9 p.m.; $5 ticketed shoppers, 4-9 p.m.

► Benefits: Vestavia Day School

► To sell or volunteer: Go to myconsignmentmanager.com/whaleofasale.

► Information: 822-9631; thewhaleofasale.com; Facebook @whaleofasale