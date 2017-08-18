Mayor’s Minute

July and August will be remembered as the months that brought more rain in a shorter period of time than Vestavia Hills has ever encountered. This unprecedented weather event resulted in flooding issues and an enormous public safety response from our police, fire and public works departments. I would like to commend these departments for their efforts in addressing these events.

It is hard to imagine that just a few months ago, our City Council was having to enact water restriction ordinances in an effort to preserve a dangerously low water level in the main water supply for our city. We have certainly seen the extremes of weather as we progressed from drought to flooding.

Also, the recent rainfall and resulting flooding has exposed problems with our city’s aging infrastructure. To date, we have identified over twenty public infrastructure issues that will need to be addressed. In addition to the public issues, there are storm water issues affecting private property in which there may be public concerns. You will be hearing more about these issues and how our city will attempt to mitigate the storm water issues.

As you have seen or heard, our Community Spaces Plan is well underway. Throughout July and August, a series of community meetings were held at City Hall in order to get public input about what our citizens wanted in the use of our community building, our park renovations and new recreational areas. We are anxiously awaiting the report from our program management contractor and we will address that proposal at upcoming council meetings. I think you will be impressed with the offerings for all segments of our citizenry.

In continuing our recognition of city volunteers, I would like to recognize the Vestavia Hills Men’s Garden Club. This group of volunteers maintains the garden area located at Shades Crest Road and Highway 31. Founded in 1984 by Henderson Walker and three others, this group works tirelessly to maintain the beauty of the garden. The Men’s Garden Club would welcome new members that share a love for gardening or want to help in other ways. If interested, please call me and I will get you in touch with one ofthe members.