New U.S. 31 lighting project delayed, council votes to continue support of pedestrian bridge

The Vestavia Hills City Council met Monday for its final 2016 meeting to discuss multiple items of business before the new year.

Before business got underway, City Manager Jeff Downes explained that two items of business were to be withdrawn from the agenda.

The first, Resolution 4906, which would authorize the city to enter an agreement with LED solutions for new white-way lighting along U.S. 31, was withdrawn because of extenuating circumstances with ALDOT.

Downes explained that when the city began the Request For Proposal process, both respondents submitted plans with a particular light fixture that would need to be approved by ALDOT. After some back and forth and a request for written confirmation that the fixtures would be approved, Downes said that the ALDOT regional office responded that the proposed fixtures require additional testing, and that there are only two currently-approved options.

Downes said that in light of the response from ALDOT, the city would like to go back through the RFP process and allow current and additional respondents to submit proposals in light of there being only two approved options.

Redoing the process, Downes said, would push back the project by 30 to 60 days.

Additionally, a rezoning request on the corner of Cahaba Heights Road and Pipeline Road that would have allowed for the construction of a wrestling facility was withdrawn by the applicant. Downes said that because of unforeseen site work that would be required, the applicant opted to forego the project and withdrew the rezoning request.

The rezoning request for lots 38 and 39 of Pine Tree Drive was approved, with the condition that the design of the development remain consistent with the drawing submitted to the council.

The lots, located at 3118 Pine Tree Drive, were rezoned from Vestavia Hills R-1 residential district to Vestavia Hills O-1 office district.

The offices are anticipated to be occupied by two different medical practices: a psychiatrist's office and an ENT practice.

The Council also voted on a measure that would formally turn consideration for a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 over to ALDOT for approval. After receiving final confirmation on the federal funds and additional funds for the project, Downes said that the measure would finally move the city into an agreement with ALDOT. The next step, he said, will be to wait for engineering approval from the state.

