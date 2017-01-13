Delays possible on U.S. 31 due to drainage repairs

× Expand Staff Photo

Those who frequently travel U.S. 31 northbound from Vestavia Hills into Homewood may want to add a few extra minutes to their travel times for the next few weeks.

ALDOT announced Friday that it was preparing to commence drainage system repairs at the intersection of Independence Court and Brookwood Medical Drive, an intersection that is immediately off the exit ramp of U.S. 31 northbound.

Weather and temperatures permitting, work was scheduled to commence Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m., and could continue for up to five weeks.

Because of the intersection closure, motorists are encouraged to use Brookwood Medical Drive as a detour to avoid the area.

The speed on the northbound side has also been reduced from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour, with standard fine increases through the work zone.

For more information, residents are encouraged to visit www.dot.state.al.us.