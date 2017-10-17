Truck fire on Interstate 459 causes lane closures

× Expand Courtesy of Rocky Ridge Fire Department

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department was assisting with a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon near the Liberty Park exit of Interstate 459.

According to VHFD Captain Ryan Farrell, an 18 wheeler transporting dry goods had caught fire after an incident, and authorities were bringing in heavy equipment to clean up the debris.

VHFD was assisting Rocky Ridge Fire Department, which originally reported the incident on Facebook at around 2 p.m.

Farrell suggested motorists avoid the area if at all possible, as bringing in the equipment to clear the scene could take a while.

Vestavia Voice will update this story if information becomes available.