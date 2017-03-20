Sicard Hollow work to begin today

× Expand Emily Featherston Sicard Hollow Road

Drivers who frequent Sicard Hollow Road should be advised that the long-awaited Sicard Hollow Road repaving project is finally getting underway.

Crews were scheduled to begin work on the 60-day contract Monday, March 20.

The project is multi-jursidictional, with Jefferson County taking the lead.

City Engineer Christopher Brady said that Midsouth paving, which was awarded the bid, would begin with the most arduous part of the project by digging out and shoring up the most dilapidated sections of the road.

Crews will then begin milling the entire stretch of Sicard Hollow Road from Blue Lake Drive to Grants Mill Road.

Once resurfacing gets underway, Brady said there will be lane closures, but no detours are planned at this time.

Motorists will have to wait for and then follow a pilot truck through the work zone, and should plan trips accordingly.

Lane closures will not occur until after 8:30 a.m., and lanes closest to the schools will not be closed between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Brady said that the Birmingham Water Works Board is also working on a project further up and closer to Grants Mill, and that project may cause a need for detours.

Signage will be posted, and those with questions or concerns can contact the county at 731-2880, and updates will be posted periodically on the county's Facebook page