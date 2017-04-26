Mayor’s Minute

During the month of May we celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to the military veterans who died while serving our nation.

If you are old enough and were raised in the rural South, you may remember this holiday as “Decoration Day.” It was a time when families gathered at the home church cemetery to remember and place flowers on the graves of loved ones. Memorial Day did not become the more common name until after World War II and was not declared the official name by federal law until 1967.

Let us all remember the many Americans who have died defending our country, our way of life and the freedoms that we enjoy. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that more than one million veterans died in America’s wars in conflicts between 1775-1991. That number does not include the veterans killed during the present war on terror.

We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice that all of these men and women paid on our behalf.

Also during May, our city will have the annual Wing Ding sponsored by Leadership Vestavia Hills. Wing Ding is a chance for our community to come together for family fun and good eating while helping out a worthy cause. The proceeds from the event will go to a local charity.

Finally, May means graduation for our senior class at Vestavia Hills High School. We wish these students continued success as they begin new chapters in their lives.