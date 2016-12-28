Life Time Fitness to hold New Years Day run

× Expand Courtesy of Life Time Fitness

Take the first step to getting healthier in 2017 with Life Time Fitness’ annual Commitment Day 5K.

The Commitment Day run is on New Year’s Day at 44 Life Time Fitness locations across the country, including Vestavia’s location in Patchwork Farms. Vestavia Hills run coordinator and coach Danny Haralson said the goal of the run is making a “commitment to fitness,” so they don’t award age group prizes for top performers.

“It starts the new year off with an achievement — running a 5K — and is the only New Years Day 5K in the area,” Haralson said.

The run begins at 8 a.m., and with Healthy Way now completely open, Haralson said Life Time has changed the 3.1-mile route to be smoother and pass through different neighborhoods. About 150 area runners participated in last year’s Commitment Day 5K in Vestavia Hills.

The entry fee for adults is $30, with children under age 12 participating free with a paid adult. All runners receive a T-shirt and club access, and the race is followed by a party in the Life Time Fitness gym.

For more information, go to commitmentday.com/Alabama/vestaviahills.