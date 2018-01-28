Leadership Vestavia Hills accepting nominations for 2018-2019 class

× Expand Emily Featherston The Leadership Vestavia Hills class of 2017-2018 gathers at a training day.

As spring approaches, those looking to get more involved in the community — or who know someone who is — are invited to engage with Leadership Vestavia Hills this month as it searches for its next class.

Leadership Vestavia Hills, which was founded in 1996, has graduated two decades worth of community leaders through its curriculum to build awareness about the economic and social factors affecting the city, and how they can do things to make it better. This year, Leadership Vestavia Hills celebrates 20 years as an official nonprofit organization, and in April will graduate its next class.

The organization is looking for its next group of individuals to complete the year-long course, and the rest of Vestavia is invited to submit individuals they think are right for the program.

Participants in the program are expected to attend all scheduled classes and complete the class project.

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 28, and multiple nominations are encouraged.

For more information, visit leadershipvestaviahills.com/join-lvh/nomination-form/.