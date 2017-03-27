Fire chief announces retirement, Council approves amendment to abatement agreement

× Expand Emily Featherston

City Manager Jeff Downes said the city had a few personnel matters to attend to at Monday's city council meeting before business got under way.

He informed the council that Vestavia Hills Fire Chief Jim St. John would be retiring at the end of April to take a job with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

St. John first started with the fire service in 1988 and took over as chief after Former Mayor Butch Zaragoza retired from the position.

“I’m looking forward to doing something else, [but] I don’t savor the thought of leaving here, because I do enjoy being here,” St. John said.

Downes explained that because the Fire Chief - 3 position is regulated by the Jefferson County Personnel Board, and the list of applicants just expired, the city will have to wait until August to find a replacement.

In the meantime, Assistant Chief of Administration Marvin Green will take over as Interim Chief, and current Assistant Chief of Operations Terry Ray will help by taking on additional work as well.

Former Mayor Butch Zaragoza was in attendance at the meeting, and during the citizen comment period thanked St. John for his service to the city.

“We made the right decision nine years ago promoting him to chief,” Zaragoza told the council.

In addition to Chief St. John, Downes announced that Starr Burbic, who serves as secretary to the mayor as well as in other administrative roles with the city and has allegedly been threatening to retire since Downes began with the city, will be leaving April 28.

“When she does finally walk out the door, it is going to be a very sad day,” Downes said.

Burbic's role is not subject to the Personnel Board, meaning the city can hire a replacement directly.

Over the next few months, Downes said he would keep the council posted about the vacancies, and that there are plans in the making to further honor St. John and Burbic.

“It’s a happy day for these two individuals, but a sad day for the city as well,” he said.

At the meeting, the council also voted to amend an abatement agreement with Deborah Reinhardt, owner of 1756 Indian Creek Drive.

City legal counsel Ben Goldman told the council that Reinhardt has made significant progress in cleaning out the home over the last several months, but there were aspects of the agreement he and Cpl. Jimmy Coleman wanted to formalize.

Changes to the agreement included adding a provision that Reinhardt must vacate the premises from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., in order to satisfy the requirement of non-residency. Goldman said that neighbors had voiced concerns that Reinhardt had again taken up living at the property, but that he and Coleman were under the impression she was simply feeding her cat.

The new agreement also reduces the maximum selling price for the home, and requires the property be listed on MLS and keep a for-sale sign in the yard at all times.

Goldman added that Reinhardt wanted to express her thanks to the council for working with her.

