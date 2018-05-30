Council begins bond process, approves slew of annexations

× Expand Emily Featherston Legal representation for the city Heyward Hosch describes the details of a measure to begin working on the city’s upcoming bond issue. Hosch spoke at the May 30 city council meeting.

After rescheduling due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Vestavia Hills City Council met Wednesday to discuss more than two dozen items of business.

Notable for major future projects, the council approved a resolution to begin the process of entering into a bond issue to pay for capital improvement projects approved earlier this month.

Heyward Hosch, who represents the city in this area, discussed the resolution that was approved unanimously.

Basically, he said, it is a measure that allows the appropriate city staff and contractors to begin working on documents and terms so the city can go to the bond market in the near future.

“But that’s as far as it goes,” he said.

The resolution does not bind the council to any terms or conditions, and the rest of the process will still have to come before the council, Hosch said.

Additionally, the resolution allows Hosch to include a provision that will allow reimbursement for certain items during a certain timeline before the bond funds are acquired.

The council also approved a slew of annexation requests.

Requests for annexation, both the overnight and 90-day variety, were approved for 3332 Misty Lane, 2441 Jannebo Road and 2764 Altadena Lake Drive.

For the most part, the properties in question were surrounded by Vestavia Hills and received reports of no-issue from the police and fire departments.

The request for 3332 Misty Lane was approved under the condition that the homeowners improve the roadway in front of the property to allow for fire department and public works vehicles to easily access the property and turn around.

Two other properties, located at 2424 and 2432 Dolly Ridge Road were approved at the request of Jim Thornton Construction.

The properties, which are located approximately 200 yards from the Rocky Ridge Road commercial area, are proposed to be eventually subdivided to allow for four homes.

Representatives for the development said the prices of the homes are expected to be in the $600,000 to $800,000 range, and the target demographic would be empty-nesters.

Place 4 City Councilor George Pierce, who represents the annexation committee, said that the school board has no issue with the development.

The developers will still need to get the property rezoned in order to subdivide.

Other council business included: