Council approves funds for cyber security measures, agreement with possible new owner of City Center

There were two major items of business at the first July Vestavia Hills City Council meeting.

The first was the approval for funding to increase the city's ability to prevent and fight cyber security threats.

City Manager Jeff Downes said that not only has the city seen attempts at phishing schemes and other attacks within its system, but he said that surrounding municipalities have been victims of ransomware attacks, which led him to see if there was a way to increase the city's security.

“I think it’s important to do everything we can to protect ourselves,” Downes said to the council.

The measure at Monday's meeting approved funding for a new firewall system as well as the employment of an additional Information Technology professional. The total cost for the firewall and wages for the employee came to just over $75,000, but Downes said he and his staff were able to "tighten the belt" and cut out some training and travel line items to make room for $60,000 to go toward the measure. The council approved the remaining amount at the meeting.

The second major item of business regarded a 16-year-old agreement the city made with the current owner of the Vestavia Hills City Center property and development.

Under the agreement made originally by former Mayor Scotty McCallum's administration, the owner of the City Center not only conveys the parking lot property to the city, but pays $45,000 annually in lieu of taxes, and is responsible for maintenance of the parking lots.

Downes explained that the agreement before the council at the meeting would transfer that agreement to Katz Properties, LLC, the company working through the process of purchasing the City Center property.

City Attorney Pat Boone explained that the company also wanted an estoppel agreement from the city which would, in layman's terms, Boone said, keep the city from coming back 16 years later and revoking the agreement on a technicality.

Downes also read a memorandum from Stan Glantz, the Vice President of development and construction for Katz, that explained what the company plans on doing once the purchase goes through.

The memo said Katz hopes to increase the quality of the development by improving the "general appearance" of the Stein Mart-centered north side of the center and the Publix-centered south side. The improvements will include new landscaping, lighting, parking lot patches and signage, the memo said. There will also be a new partial cover to the promenade, which will include larger skylights, lighting, signage and deck finishings. The memo also said the company plans to remove the fountains to make room for more flexible use of the space and more contemporary finishes.

Additionally, Glanz's memo said, Katz is considering looking into creating on-going activities for kids, teens and adults, as well as seasonal events and pop-up venues.

"We anticipate that our efforts would lead to leasing space to new tenants, creating a more vibrant environment where families can spend time from morning until evening in a fun, upscale, relaxed environment," the memo said.

Downes said the sale is still pending, but is expected to close later this month.

