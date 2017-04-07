Child found dead in car in Vestavia Hills

Police are still on the scene in the 2000 block of Columbiana Road, where a one-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Capt. Brian Gilham at Vestavia Hills Police Department said police and fire department employees were called to the scene at about 4:36 p.m. The unresponsive child was transported to Children's of Alabama and pronounced dead on arrival at 5:06 p.m. 

Gilham said the department is treating the case as a death investigation and said it is very early in the process. We will update with more information as we receive it.

