Join Randall David Law, Professor of History & Terrorism, Birmingham Southern College as he discusses how, when & why terrorism came to exist. You will learn about key episodes in the global history of terrorism, with an emphasis on how & why it's evolved over the years. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org
Terrorism
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events