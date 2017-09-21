Terrorism

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Randall David Law, Professor of History & Terrorism, Birmingham Southern College as he discusses how, when & why terrorism came to exist. You will learn about key episodes in the global history of terrorism, with an emphasis on how & why it's evolved over the years. Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) olli.ua.edu or ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
