Robert Cray Band

Open ears and an open mind are the essence of singer, guitarist and songwriter Robert Cray’s approach to writing, recording and playing music. He has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar. In just over 40 years Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world. There are five GRAMMYs with Cray’s name on them, he has a suitcase full of W.C. Handy blues awards and was recently inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

“In the Eighties and Nineties, Robert Cray was widely considered B.B. King’s heir to the blues crown.” – Rolling Stone