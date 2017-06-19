Mason Music Rock Band Camp

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Rock Band Camp is geared towards students who already have a grasp of their instrument and are ready to take it to the next level. Students are placed into bands and learn how to play music in a group setting. Bands can be comprised of drummers, bass players, acoustic and electric guitar players, keyboard or piano players, singers and violin players. The final day of camp will feature a “battle of the bands” at a local venue for friends and family to attend.

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243 View Map

205-908-7059

