iPad 101 Class

to Google Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Learn the basics of using an ipad. Multi-touch gestures, notifications, the control center, Siri, common apps and other areas will be discussed. This is a beginner level class. iPads are not provided for in-class use so please bring your own. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - iPad 101 Class - 2018-03-20 10:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
January 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours