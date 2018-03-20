Learn the basics of using an ipad. Multi-touch gestures, notifications, the control center, Siri, common apps and other areas will be discussed. This is a beginner level class. iPads are not provided for in-class use so please bring your own. Call 205-978-4679 to register.
iPad 101 Class
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
