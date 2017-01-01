Anime Night

Google Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 iCalendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Anime Night. 4 p.m. Community Room. Engage with fellow otaku and watch the anime of choice. Japanese treats served.

Info

Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map

Education & Learning

Google Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00 iCalendar - Anime Night - 2017-01-24 16:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
See our full December issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours