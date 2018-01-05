Women in Business: Margie Beth Shaw - MB Real Radio Show

× Expand Margie Beth Shaw

MB Real, one of Birmingham’s newest radio shows, premiered in December on Talk 99.5.

The host, Birmingham Realtor Margie Beth Shaw, continues success in her real estate career, and wanted to help give a voice to the Birmingham community.

“We want to keep the city growing by connecting communities in a way that maybe hasn’t been done before, “ Shaw said.

MB Real got its name because Shaw has a passion for celebrating Birmingham’s own creative and unique personality. Being real is what this show is all about, Shaw said, that’s how you change the world.

“We have a collective responsibility to Birmingham as a whole, whether you live south of town, north of town, east, west,” Shaw said. “Imagine what an impact we’ll make when we unite.”

Shaw said the talk show will be about bringing cities together, making a difference and promoting growth.

“Birmingham has its own personality, and we are ready to show the world what we are made of,” Shaw said.

Guests will include nonprofit representatives, community leaders, local bands, restaurant owners and chefs, local business owners and of course real estate pros.

The MB Real radio show is on Sunday evenings from 5-6 p.m., with the option to watch live on Facebook from the studio. The show recordings will then be housed on their website

Shaw encourages organizations interested in being guests on her show to contact her at mbrealtalk.com.

► LISTEN: Talk 99.5 FM