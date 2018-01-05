Women in Business: Kristie Lyons - Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes

× Expand Kristie Lyons

After receiving steady electrolysis treatments herself, Kristie Lyons decided it was time to utilize her background in business and open her own business in July 2017: Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes.

With her practice, she helps clients permanently remove unwanted hair through electrolysis. Unlike laser hair removal, electrolysis can be performed successfully on any hair color with any skin type and it is the only FDA-approved method for permanent hair removal.

Lyons received her certification in electrolysis in June 2017, which gave her the necessary training, curriculum and testing that are required in some states.

“Alabama is not a licensed state, so you have to be very careful when choosing an electrologist and make sure they are actually certified,” she said.

Because each client is unique, Lyons personalizes each treatment plan to remove unwanted hair as quickly or slowly as they want. Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes also provides add-on body wrap treatments and facials, and as of November, she received certification as a lash stylist for Xtreme Lashes eyelash extensions.

Lyons works to give back in the community, as well, but above all, Lyons finds her commitment to her customers is what makes her business stand out.

“I strive to make each and every client very comfortable and relaxed while on my table,” she said. “It’s the absolute best feeling knowing I’m making my clients feel beautiful/handsome again in their own skin!”

► WHERE: 2028 Kentucky Ave.,

Suite 103

► CALL: 515-6528

► WEBSITE: lyonselectrolysis.com

