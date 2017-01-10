Women in Business: Michelle Creamer - ARC Realty

Michelle Creamer of ARC Realty in Cahaba Heights is outgoing, hard-working and loves a challenge, attributes that she says make real estate her perfect occupation.

“If you’ve sold or purchased a home, it’s often stressful, and unique problems present themselves,” she says. “Taking the time to listen to my clients, solve problems and pay attention to details are several must-haves for success in this business.”

A licensed realtor for 14 years, Creamer – before joining ARC in 2014 – handled real estate transactions for a Birmingham non-profit, an experience she still draws on.

“Some situations are challenging, but my non-profit background gave the patience and ability to find creative ways to meet the needs of each client,” she says.

Creamer, a full-service realtor, is also not afraid to put in the time and effort to make a deal happen. “I’m an assertive realtor who knows it takes hard work to effectively market a home and sell it quickly,” she says.

Creamer, a Jacksonville State University graduate, lives in Liberty Park with her husband. They have two children, a daughter who’s a University of Alabama freshman and a son who’s a high-school junior.

Prospective clients can read Creamer’s independent reviews on Zillow. “They tell you a lot about me and how I run my business,” she says.

And when clients meet Creamer, they’ll experience her positive attitude.

“Listening to my clients and helping them find and sell new homes is very rewarding,” she says. “This is a job I truly enjoy every day.”