Chamber celebrates spooky season, local food at Viva Vestavia

Joanne Moat, right, and James Robinson walk in the costume parade at Viva Vestavia on Oct. 26, 2017.
Snapper Grabbers Land and Sea had a gingersnap and brie snack for guests to sample.
Hollywood Pools was transformed into a food-lovers paradise Thursday night, as Viva Vestavia celebrated its 15th year.
The annual event held by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce again featured the community's favorite eateries, as well as a silent auction benefitting the chamber foundation.
As usual, many guests came dressed in their Halloween best, including City Manager Jeff Downes as his twin brother, Greg; former chamber board chair James Robinson as what can only be described as the "bad heat;" and former Mayor Butch Zaragoza as "the bug man."
The winners of this year's costume contest were Linda Parker in third place, Joanne Moat in second place, and Angie McEwen taking the top prize for the third year in a row.
As far as the food, Samurai Japan took the prize for Best Presentation, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse won Best Food.