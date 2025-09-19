Vestavia Hills alum Ethan Strand makes professional debut at World Championships in Tokyo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Citius Mag Ethan Strand reacts after setting an NCAA record in the indoor mile. The former Vestavia Hills standout has set two NCAA marks this season.

The 2025 track season ended on one of the sport’s biggest stages for Vestavia Hills High School graduate Ethan Strand, who made his professional international debut at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Strand, a standout at the University of North Carolina and one of the youngest runners in the field, competed in the men’s 1500 meters as a member of Team USA. He qualified for the championships by finishing second at the U.S. Championships in July, running the second-fastest time in NCAA history.

In Tokyo, Strand advanced out of the opening round after clocking 3:36.27 — the fastest time by an American and third fastest overall in the heats. He lined up in a loaded semifinal that included three former world champions and fought to the finish, placing eighth in 3:36.15. The effort left him two spots short of the final.

“Who knows when the next time I'll be back here,” Strand said after the race. “Obviously I'm going to try my hardest. The USA is stacked, so every time I'm going to come out here, try to make this meet, and once I get here, I'll give it my all. And yeah, I'm proud of my effort today. That's for sure. Obviously you wish you would have walked out with more, but I really, really tried.”

Strand said he tried to rely on his closing speed but found himself too far back to make up the gap.

“I kind of got my feet under myself and I was like, ‘Hold on, let me see if I can reel some people in,’” he said. “Obviously I ran out of real estate. I think it's just being a little bit more decisive early on.”

While disappointed to miss the final, Strand said the meet capped a season he views as a breakthrough.

“I'm very grateful for this opportunity here at Worlds and obviously I'll be back,” he said. “I have a lot more to accomplish, but other than that, I mean, this season has been incredible. Starting from cross country season last September, it's been almost a full year. I'm very happy with it and ready to take this momentum into the next season.”

After a short visit home to Birmingham, Strand said he plans to return to Flagstaff, Arizona, to train for upcoming competitions, including a possible spot at the World Cross Country Championships.

“Sometimes you only get these chances once a year at most,” he said. “It's about taking these opportunities very seriously and really trying to do the best with what you're given.”