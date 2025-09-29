Vestavia at 75: Read the anniversary series

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. An aerial view of the shopping centers along U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.

The official birthday is Nov. 8, but October makes more sense — better weather, fewer conflicts, and a chance to gather before the holidays take over.

For the past year, Vestavia Voice has been telling the stories behind that milestone. The people who shaped the city. The schools that built it. The decisions that set its future. What follows is a collection of those stories — one place to revisit 75 years of Vestavia Hills.

Commemorating 75 years of Vestavia Hills

From wolves on Shades Mountain to the vision of developer Charles Byrd, this story traces the journey from rugged ridge to thriving community of 37,000. Read the story here.

The vote that built Vestavia Hills

On Oct. 24, 1950, just 96 residents cast ballots on whether to incorporate. Eight voted no, 88 voted yes — and Vestavia Hills was born. Read the story here.

A historian’s front-row seat: Pat Boone unleashed

For more than two hours, longtime city attorney and civic leader Pat Boone recounted the city’s defining moments — from incorporation to desegregation battles, from annexations to his partnership with Sara Wuska. Read the story here.

Road to prosperity: How two boundary-crossing annexations reshaped Vestavia Hills' map and set its future

The annexations of Liberty Park in 1992 and Cahaba Heights in 2002 didn’t just expand the map — they secured Vestavia Hills’ path to growth, influence, and stability. Read the story here.

Schools that built a city: Vestavia system lives up to founders' dreams

Born in the turbulence of desegregation in 1970, Vestavia Hills City Schools have become the city’s soul — driving growth, identity, and achievement for generations. From federal scrutiny to national acclaim, the system has lived up to the vision of its founders. Read the story here.

Vestavia Hills City Schools: Key dates in the system's history

From the opening of East Elementary in 1948 to the district’s national honors in 2025, this timeline traces the milestones that defined Vestavia Hills City Schools. Read the story here.

From scrapbooks to the cloud: Shelia Bruce’s legacy of preservation

After nearly four decades with the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, Shelia Bruce has stepped back from leadership — but not before digitizing decades of archives to safeguard the city’s memory for future generations. Read the story here.

Grand Lady of Vestavia Hills: Sara Wuska broke barriers, built institutions

At 94, Sara Wuska remains one of the most influential figures in Vestavia Hills history — the city’s first and only female mayor, a founding member of its school board, and a leader whose imprint can still be felt today. She reflects on a life of public service and the legacy she helped shape. Read the story here.