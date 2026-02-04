Valentine’s Day in Vestavia Hills: Dining spots and couple-friendly activities

× Expand Bistro V

There’s nothing like grabbing a bite to eat with a new potential match or a longtime lover during February, the unofficial month of love. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Vestavia Hills is packed with cozy restaurants, meet-cutes straight out of a movie and other unique ways to celebrate your loved one this season.

Date-Night Dining

Bistro V: Bistro V’s friendly atmosphere, iconic seafood eats and classy ambience makes for a great date night for that special someone. The restaurant also features an open kitchen where guests can talk to the chefs preparing their meals and get a chance to know the staff. The menu includes seafood staples such as shrimp and grits, seafood bisque, fresh pea succotash with grouper and much more.

Baumhower's Victory Grille

Baumhower’s Victory Grille: The Alabama roots run deep at Baumhower’s, with their first location opening in 1981 in Tuscaloosa. They believe in fresh, high-quality local ingredients and a growing menu aimed to keep guests happy and fulfilled. With menu items such as havana chicken, grilled mahi-mahi and shrimp platters, Baumhower’s makes a great place for a simple yet classy date night.

Cajun Seafood House

Cajun Seafood House: If you’re looking for a place to let loose with your date and dig into some flavorful seafood dishes, try the Cajun Seafood House at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 107. The menu features dishes such as cajun alfredo and gator platters and desserts such as banana pudding and pecan pie. Cajun Seafood House also offers discounts to military personnel, first responders and teachers.

FoodBar

FoodBar: This farm-to-table concept hand-selects local ingredients to prepare unique dishes. The chef and owner of Foodbar, George McMillian, says, “The restaurant business is like throwing a party every night.” Couples who choose to dine at FoodBar on their special night can select from options such as roasted muscovy duck breast, halibut, iron steak and more.

Satterfield's Restaurant

Satterfield’s: Owner and chef Becky Satterfield was named the best female chef in Alabama in 2005. Since then, she has worked to cultivate the ultimate fine-dining experience. Guests can expect unique flavor combinations such as chicken scallopini, crab cakes and grilled beef filet.

Things to Do Together

Vestavia Bowl

Vestavia Bowl: For a lighthearted way to spend Valentine’s Day, check out Vestavia Bowl for some competitive fun. Located at 1429 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Bowl is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, Tuesday from noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Activate Games

Activate Games: If you’re looking for something more than bowling, Activate Games has virtual reality experiences, arcade games and other mind games to keep you and your date on your toes. Activate Games is at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 173, and is open Monday-Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Take a walk in the park: The

Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex

, located at 4851 Sicard Hollow Road, has a scenic 1.3-mile outdoor trail that is well suited for those who love quiet time in nature. It makes for the perfect stroll or picnic spot and creates some ambience for those who want time alone with a loved one. The Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to sunset.