Tour de Cahaba 2025 returns July 13 with stop in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles Racers participate in the Le Tour de Cahaba in 2018. The annual event returns July 13, 2025, with race lengths to appeal to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The Tour de Cahaba 2025, a cycling expedition, returns to Jefferson and Shelby counties on July 13, including a stop in Cahaba Heights.

Presented by Cahaba Cycles, the event features six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3-to-5-mile slow roll to a challenging 65-mile ride.

Hundreds of riders are expected to gather at the starting point at Cahaba Cycles in Homewood at 1724 27th Court S. Start times are 7 a.m. for 34-, 45-, and 65-mile rides and 9 a.m. for 10- and 20-mile rides and the 3-to-5-mile slow roll.

The 65-mile ride goes through Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Birmingham and Trussville before returning to Homewood.

Expand Map courtesy of Cahaba Cycles The race map for the 2025 Tour de Cahaba cycling event loops from its starting point in Homewood and includes stops in Pelham, Cahaba Heights and Trussville.

The event includes full mechanical and supply support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), including the Cahaba Heights location at 3179 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills, and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks.

Costs start at $35-$45 for 20-65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; $15 for slow roll adults, $10 for kids 6-18, free for children younger than 5. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers.

Visit cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025 for more information.